Feb 28 (Reuters) - Carrols Restaurant Group Inc:

* CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* SAYS FY 2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $1.14 BILLION TO $1.17 BILLION

* SAYS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE $93 MILLION TO $100 MILLION

* QUARTERLY RESTAURANT SALES $283.97 MILLION VERSUS $240.83 MILLION