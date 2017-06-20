FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group prices upsized offering of $75 mln senior secured second lien notes
June 20, 2017 / 8:22 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group prices upsized offering of $75 mln senior secured second lien notes

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Carrols Restaurant Group Inc-

* Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. prices upsized offering of $75 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2022

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - priced a private offering of 8.00% senior secured second lien notes due 2022 in aggregate amount of $75 million

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - new notes will be issued at 106.5% of principal amount plus accrued interest from may 1, 2017

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc - new notes will be issued as additional notes under indenture, dated april 29, 2015,

* Carrols Restaurant Group-after giving effect to closing, will have $275 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes outstanding

* Carrols Restaurant Group- intends to use net proceeds to repay outstanding revolving credit borrowings under its senior credit facility, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

