BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.09

May 8 (Reuters) - Carrols Restaurant Group Inc:

* CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 SALES ROSE 13.2 PERCENT TO $271.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.18 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BILLION - $1.17 BILLION INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%

* ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MILLION TO $102 MILLION FOR 2018

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MILLION TO $60 MILLION FOR 2018

* IN 2018 EXPECTS TO CLOSE 20 TO 25 EXISTING RESTAURANTS, THREE OF WHICH WERE CLOSED DURING Q1

* AT END OF Q1 OF 2018, CARROLS OWNED AND OPERATED 807 BURGER KING RESTAURANTS

* QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VERSUS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER