FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 7 days
BRIEF-Carsales.com says FY adjusted NPAT was up 8 percent to A$119.1 million
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 8, 2017 / 11:11 PM / in 7 days

BRIEF-Carsales.com says FY adjusted NPAT was up 8 percent to A$119.1 million

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Carsales.Com Ltd

* FY adjusted NPAT up 8% to $119.1m

* FY revenue from ordinary activities A$$372.1 million versus A$344 million

* Final dividend up 10% to 21.5c

* "Anticipate revenue, EBITDA and NPAT growth will remain solid in domestic core business"

* "Finance and related services business has demonstrated signs of stabilising in Q4 which we anticipate will continue into FY18"

* FY revenue from ordinary activities A$372.1 million versus A$344 million

* All figures in A$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.