Nov 20 (Reuters) - Carsales.Com Ltd

* Carsales to acquire remaining 50.1% of skencar.com

* Deal for A$244 million‍​

* Expects acquisition to be neutral to adjusted EPS in FY18 and accretive in FY19 and beyond​

* Deal to have a one off non-cash statutory gain of about A$100mln​

‍Investment is expected to be funded by new syndicated debt facilities​