March 20 (Reuters) - Carsales.Com Ltd:

* DUE TO CONTINUED UNCERTAINTY IN AUSTRALIAN MARKET CONDITIONS IT IS APPROPRIATE TO WITHDRAW OUR OUTLOOK GUIDANCE

* IN KOREA, OPERATIONAL METRICS ARE “ROBUST” SUPPORTING CONTINUED GOOD GROWTH IN REVENUE AND EARNINGS

* IN BRAZIL, OBSERVING GOOD OPERATIONAL METRICS REINFORCING CONTINUED STRONG GROWTH IN REVENUE & EARNINGS