March 22 (Reuters) - Cars.Com Inc:

* CARS.COM ANNOUNCES $200 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* CARS.COM INC - CO INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH CASH FROM OPERATIONS​

* CARS.COM INC - REPURCHASE PROGRAM HAS A TWO-YEAR DURATION, DOES NOT REQUIRE PURCHASE OF ANY MINIMUM NUMBER OF SHARES