March 23 (Reuters) - Cars.Com Inc:

* CARS.COM ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH STARBOARD

* CARS.COM INC - STARBOARD AGREES TO SUPPORT ALL NOMINEES AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* CARS.COM INC - ‍COMPANY TO EXPAND BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS​

* CARS.COM INC - CO TO ‍APPOINT MICHAEL KELLY, BRYAN WIENER AND ADDITIONAL NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO BOARD​

* CARS.COM INC - BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS, 10 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT​