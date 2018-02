BRIEF-Cars.Com Inc Expects 2017 Annual Revenue Of About $626 Mln

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cars.Com Inc:

* ‍CARS.COM EXPECTS 2017 ANNUAL REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $626 MILLION, NET INCOME OF APPROXIMATELY $242 MILLION​

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE APPROXIMATELY 10 TO 11 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018​

* ‍2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 34 PERCENT (EXCLUDING ACQUISITION​

* ‍2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT​

* ‍DEALER INSPIRE AND LDM ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER APPROXIMATELY 15 PERCENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IN 2018​

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $627.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $639.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2BsYh0x)