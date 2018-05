May 18 (Reuters) - Cars.com Inc:

* CARS.COM INC - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, DATED MARCH 22, BETWEEN CO, STARBOARD, CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 8 TO 10 - SEC FILING

* CARS.COM INC - BOARD APPOINTED EACH OF MICHAEL KELLY AND BRYAN WIENER AS NOMINEES TO FILL VACANCIES CREATED BY SUCH INCREASE, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source bit.ly/2KBOE13 Further company coverage: