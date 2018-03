BRIEF-Cars.Com Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.48

March 6 (Reuters) - Cars.Com Inc:

* CARS.COM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $156.6 MILLION VERSUS $161.7 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE APPROXIMATELY 10% TO 11% REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT ACQUISITION OF DEALER INSPIRE AND LDM TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2018 AND TO GAAP EPS IN 2019

* EXCLUDING ACQUISITION, ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 35% IN 2018

* NET INCOME FOR 2017 INCLUDES TAX BENEFIT OF $131.0 MILLION PRIMARILY ASSOCIATED WITH ADJUSTMENT OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES