June 19 (Reuters) - Fidentiis Equities Sociedad de Valores SA:

* CLOSES PLACEMENT OF 7 PCT OF TUBACEX SA FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA AT 3.25 EUROS PER SHARE

* PLACEMENT PRICE REPRESENTS 2.98 PCT DISCOUNT VERSUS CLOSING PRICE OF TUBACEX SA SHARES

* CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA HAS COMPLETELY DIVESTED ITS STAKE IN TUBACEX FOLLOWING THE PLACEMENT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)