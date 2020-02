BRIEF-Carter's Reported Q4 Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $2.81

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Carter’s Inc:

* CARTER’S, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.81

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.82

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.89 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES Q1 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.60

* PLANS TO SOURCE APPROXIMATELY 15% OF ITS PRODUCTS FROM CHINA IN 2020

* COMPANY’S SUPPLIERS THROUGHOUT ASIA SOURCE A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF FABRIC FROM CHINA

* SUPPLIERS HAVE NOT YET DETERMINED, WITH CERTAINTY, IMPACT OF PRODUCTION DELAYS

* FINANCIAL IMPACT OF ANY DELAYED RECEIPTS FROM CHINA IS NOT KNOWN AT THIS TIME

* AUTHORIZES NEW $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND 20% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.60 PER SHARE

* GUIDANCE FOR FY AND Q1 DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY ADJUSTMENTS FOR POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS SITUATION

* EXPECT FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% TO 6% VERSUS 2019

* PROJECTS Q1 2020 NET SALES WILL BE COMPARABLE TO Q1 OF FISCAL 2019

* FORECAST FOR Q1 2020 ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDES ANTICIPATED EXPENSES OF ABOUT $10 MILLION TO $12 MILLION RELATED TO ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURINGS