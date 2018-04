BRIEF-Carter's Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.89

April 26 (Reuters) - Carter’s Inc:

* CARTER’S, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.53

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.09

* Q1 SALES $756 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $744.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.98 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PERCENT

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $3.55 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXCLUDING “UNUSUAL CHARGE” RELATED TO TOYS “R” US BANKRUPTCY, CO ACHIEVED SALES AND EARNINGS OBJECTIVES IN Q1

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%

* TOYS “R” US STORE CLOSURES WILL AFFECT GROWTH OF OUR WHOLESALE SALES THIS YEAR

* CARTER’S - NET SALES & ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN Q2 EXPECTED TO BE AFFECTED BY EARLIER EASTER HOLIDAY AND SLOWER SALES TRENDS DUE TO UNSEASONABLY COLD WEATHER

* 2018 ADJUSTED EPS FORECAST EXCLUDES UNUSUAL CHARGE OF ABOUT $12.8 MILLION RELATED TO TOYS “R” US BANKRUPTCY AND A BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.4 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: