BRIEF-Cartier Resources announces $4 mln bought deal flow-through private placement and $2 mln common share private placement
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 2:48 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Cartier Resources announces $4 mln bought deal flow-through private placement and $2 mln common share private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cartier Resources Inc:

* Cartier Resources announces $4.0 million bought deal flow-through private placement and $2.0 million common share private placement

* Cartier Resources Inc - ‍net proceeds will be used to fund further exploration on company’s Chimo Mine, Wilson, Benoist And Fenton properties​

* Cartier Resources Inc - announces ‍private placement of 12.1 million common shares of co issued on a flow-through basis at a price of $0.33 per FT share​

* Cartier resources - ‍also announces private placement on “best efforts” agency basis of up to 10 million common shares at price of $0.20 per common share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
