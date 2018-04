April 24 (Reuters) - Cartrack Holdings Ltd:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE UP 16% TO R1 324 MILLION

* CURRENCY FLUCTUATIONS HAD AN INSIGNIFICANT POSITIVE IMPACT ON FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R0,5 MILLION

* “ORDER BOOK IN EUROPE REMAINS STRONG WHILE NEW SALES ARE BEING ACTIVELY PURSUED”

* EXPECTS TO CONTINUE DOUBLE-DIGIT SUBSCRIBER AND REVENUE GROWTH IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: