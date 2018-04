April 23 (Reuters) - Carvana Co:

* CARVANA CO ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED Q1 2018 OPERATING RESULTS, INCLUDING $360 MILLION IN REVENUE

* SEES Q1 RETAIL UNITS SOLD TO BE APPROXIMATELY 18,450 UNITS, AS COMPARED TO 8,334 RETAIL UNITS LAST YEAR

* SEES Q1 NET LOSS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $53 MILLION, AS COMPARED TO NET LOSS OF $38.4 MILLION LAST YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.41, REVENUE VIEW $342.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S