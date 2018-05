May 9 (Reuters) - Carvana Co:

* Q1 REVENUE $360 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $346 MILLION

* QTRLY GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE WAS $0.53

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE WAS $0.40

* SEES Q2 TOTAL REVENUE OF $395 MILLION – $435 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 89% – 108%

* SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $1.75 BILLION – $1.85 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 104% – 115% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: