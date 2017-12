BRIEF-Carvana Announces Private Placement Of Class A Convertible Preferred Stock

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Carvana Co:

* CARVANA ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CLASS A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

* CARVANA CO - ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO RAISE $100 MILLION OF CLASS A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH DUNDON CAPITAL PARTNERS​

* CARVANA CO - ‍CARVANA INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO DRIVE GROWTH, INCLUDING EXPANDING ITS OFFERING TO MORE CUSTOMERS ACROSS COUNTRY​

* CARVANA CO - WILL RAISE PROCEEDS THROUGH ISSUANCE AND SALE OF 100,000 SHARES OF NEWLY CREATED SERIES OF CLASS A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK