BRIEF-Carvana Announces Upsize And Pricing Of Its Follow-On Offering Of Class A Common Stock

April 26 (Reuters) - Carvana Co:

* CARVANA CO. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE AND PRICING OF ITS FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* CARVANA CO - UPSIZE AND PRICING OF ITS FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING OF 11 MILLION SHARES OF ITS CLASS A COMMON STOCK AT $27.50 PER SHARE

* CARVANA CO - IS SELLING 6.6 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK AND SELLING STOCKHOLDERS ARE SELLING 4.4 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* CARVANA CO - OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF 10 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK