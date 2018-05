May 8 (Reuters) - CAS Medical Systems Inc:

* CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS - ENTERED A LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH EAST WEST BANK PROVIDING A 48-MONTH TERM LOAN OF $10 MILLION - SEC FILING

* CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS - AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDING A REVOLVING LOAN IN MAXIMUM OF $2 MILLION WHICH EXPIRES MAY 8, 2022 Source text: (bit.ly/2jIV3M8) Further company coverage: