BRIEF-Casa announces IPO on TSE 2nd section on Oct. 31
#Financials
September 28, 2017 / 5:26 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Casa announces IPO on TSE 2nd section on Oct. 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Casa Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section on Oct. 31, 2017, under the symbol “7196”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 3.2 million common shares, comprised of newly issued 220,000 shares and privately held 3 million shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,270 yen per share with total offering amount will be 7.34 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, Daiwa Securities Co Ltd and Nomura Securities Co Ltd included nine securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hiJWWs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

