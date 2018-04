April 23 (Reuters) - Casa Systems Inc:

* CASA SYSTEMS INC - FOR FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $88.0 MILLION AND $89.0 MILLION

* CASA SYSTEMS INC - FOR FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $17.2 MILLION AND $17.7 MILLION

* CASA SYSTEMS INC - FOR FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $21.0 MILLION AND $21.5 MILLION