FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cascades announces closure of its New York city plant
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 9:40 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Cascades announces closure of its New York city plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc-

* Cascades announces the closure of its new york city plant

* Cascades Inc - ‍plant, which currently employs 148 people, will close no later than December 31, 2018​

* Cascades - to close packaging plant in maspeth, new york, as part of corporation’s modernization, optimization efforts in northeastern united states​

* Cascades Inc - ‍New York city plant, which currently employs 148 people, will close no later than december 31, 2018​

* Cascades Inc - will assess possibility of relocating interested employees to its other facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.