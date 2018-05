May 10 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc:

* CASCADES ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; STRONG CONTAINERBOARD FUNDAMENTALS DRIVING POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.13

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.21, REVENUE VIEW C$1.12 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* “EXPECT PROFITABILITY LEVELS IN OUR TISSUE PAPER DIVISION TO REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: