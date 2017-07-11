BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics announces positive regulatory update for Tucatinib in Europe

July 11 (Reuters) - Cascadian Therapeutics Inc
* Cascadian Therapeutics announces positive regulatory update for tucatinib in Europe
* Cascadian Therapeutics Inc - announced outcome of discussions with European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding development of tucatinib
* Cascadian Therapeutics - received confirmation that positive results from her2climb could serve as single registrational trial for submission of MAA to EMA, potential marketing approval
* Cascadian Therapeutics - site, patient enrollment currently ahead of schedule in n. America, Poised to begin enrolling patients in her2climb in other countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: