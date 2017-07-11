FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics announces positive regulatory update for Tucatinib in Europe
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2017 / 12:11 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics announces positive regulatory update for Tucatinib in Europe

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Cascadian Therapeutics Inc

* Cascadian Therapeutics announces positive regulatory update for tucatinib in Europe

* Cascadian Therapeutics Inc - ‍announced outcome of discussions with European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding development of tucatinib​

* Cascadian Therapeutics - received confirmation that positive results from her2climb could serve as single registrational trial for submission of MAA to EMA, potential marketing approval​

* Cascadian Therapeutics - ‍site, patient enrollment currently ahead of schedule in n. America, Poised to begin enrolling patients in her2climb in other countries​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.