BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics announces positive regulatory update for Tucatinib in Europe

July 11 (Reuters) - Cascadian Therapeutics Inc

* Cascadian Therapeutics announces positive regulatory update for tucatinib in Europe

* Cascadian Therapeutics Inc - ‍announced outcome of discussions with European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding development of tucatinib​

* Cascadian Therapeutics - received confirmation that positive results from her2climb could serve as single registrational trial for submission of MAA to EMA, potential marketing approval​

* Cascadian Therapeutics - ‍site, patient enrollment currently ahead of schedule in n. America, Poised to begin enrolling patients in her2climb in other countries​