FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $0.28
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 9:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cascadian Therapeutics Inc:

* Cascadian Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cascadian therapeutics - ‍ cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $113.0 million as of Sept 30, 2017, compared to $62.8 million at Dec 31, 2016​

* Cascadian Therapeutics Inc - ‍ cash used in operations for 2017 is expected to be approximately $50.0 million to $54.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.