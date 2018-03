BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering Of Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds

March 14 (Reuters) - Casella Waste Systems Inc:

* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF FINANCE AUTHORITY OF MAINE SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL REVENUE BONDS AND REMARKETING OF VEDA SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL REVENUE BONDS

* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS - OFFERING OF $15 MILLION OF FINANCE AUTHORITY OF MAINE SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015R-2

* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS - COMMENCED REMARKETING OF $16 MILLION OF VERMONT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013

* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC - VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036

* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS - PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS

* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC - FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035