March 27 (Reuters) - Casella Waste Systems Inc:

* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF FINANCE AUTHORITY OF MAINE SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL REVENUE BONDS AND REMARKETED VEDA SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL REVENUE BONDS

* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS - ‍PRICED OFFERING OF $15.0 MILLION FAME SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015R-2​

* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS - ‍PRICED REMARKETING OF $16.0 MILLION OF VEDA SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013​