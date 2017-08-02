FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems Q2 loss per share $1.28
August 2, 2017 / 9:39 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems Q2 loss per share $1.28

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Casella Waste Systems Inc:

* Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces second quarter 2017 results and updates 2017 guidance

* Q2 loss per share $1.28

* Q2 revenue $154 million versus I/B/E/S view $150.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Casella Waste Systems sees FY 2017 ‍revenues between $577 million and $587 million​

* Casella Waste Systems sees ‍fy 2017 adjusted ebitda between $124 million and $128 million​

* Casella Waste Systems sees ‍fy 2017 normalized free cash flow between $32 million and $36 million​

* Casella Waste Systems - to cease operations at southbridge landfill when no further capacity is available, expected by no later than december 31, 2018​

* Casella Waste Systems - ‍in quarter, recorded charge of $64.1 million associated with determination that operations would cease at southbridge landfill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

