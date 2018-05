May 3 (Reuters) - Casella Waste Systems Inc:

* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q1 REVENUE $147.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $139.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* REAFFIRMED REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND NORMALIZED FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE RANGES FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DEC 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)