BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems Says Bethlehem Voters Not In Favor For NCES Landfill Expansion

March 14 (Reuters) - Casella Waste Systems Inc:

* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS - ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS

* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS - SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL

* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION - SEC FILING

* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS - RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL

* CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS - ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN'S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES