May 2 (Reuters) - Caseys General Stores Inc:

* CASEYS GENERAL STORES - ON APRIL 27, EXECUTED AND DELIVERED TO UMB BANK A PROMISSORY NOTE EVIDENCING REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT OF $150 MILLION

* CASEYS GENERAL STORES SAYS NOTE SERVES TO TERMINATE, REPLACE AND INCREASE CO'S CURRENT REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH LENDER - SEC FILING