Dec 11 (Reuters) - Caseys General Stores Inc:

* CASEY‘S REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS; OPENS 2,000TH STORE

* Q2 REVENUE $2.15 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.28

* Q2 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 2.5 PERCENT

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.40 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $2.18 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REVISING ITS PREPARED FOOD AND FOUNTAIN SAME-STORE SALES GUIDANCE TO 2.0% TO 4.0% FOR FY18​