Oct 16 (Reuters) - CASHBUILD LTD:

* ‍REVENUE FOR CASHBUILD GROUP WAS UP 5% ON Q1 OF PRIOR FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍TRANSACTIONS FOR CASHBUILD GROUP WAS UP 2%, WITH NEW STORES CONTRIBUTING 4% OF INCREASE AND EXISTING STORES DECREASED BY 2%​