Jan 22 (Reuters) - Cashbuild Ltd:

* ‍REVENUE FOR Q2 FOR CASHBUILD GROUP WAS UP 4 PCT​

* ‍TRANSACTIONS THROUGH TILLS DURING Q2 FOR CASHBUILD GROUP INCREASED BY 1 PCT​

* Q2 ‍GROSS PROFIT MARGIN PERCENTAGE FOR GROUP IS SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN THOSE REPORTED FOR FIRST HALF OF PRIOR FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍DURING Q2, GROUP ADDED 11 NEW STORES​