April 5 (Reuters) - CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CASI PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON EVOMELA®

* CASI PHARMACEUTICALS - RECEIPT OF LETTER FROM CENTER FOR DRUG EVALUATION FOR INJECTION SCHEDULED FOR REVIEW BY ADVISORY COMMITTEE

* CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE BETWEEN APRIL 25-26, 2018