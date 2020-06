June 8 (Reuters) - CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CASI PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION (IND) TO CONDUCT PHASE 1 STUDY FOR ANTI-38 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY PROGRAM

* CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TARGETING STUDY INITIATION IN LATE 2020 OR EARLY 2021