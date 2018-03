March 20 (Reuters) - Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CASI PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES $50 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO PREPARE COMPANY FOR COMMERCIALIZATION IN CHINA

* CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ON MARCH 19, 2018, CONSOLIDATED CLOSING BID PRICE PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK WAS $3.19​

* CASI PHARMACEUTICALS - ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENTS PURSUANT TO WHICH CO WILL ISSUE 15.4 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: