Feb 23 (Reuters) - Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ENTERED INTO A COMMON STOCK SALES AGREEMENT WITH H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO LLC - SEC FILING

* CASI PHARMACEUTICALS - AS PER STOCK SALES AGREEMENT, CO MAY SELL FROM TIME TO TIME SHARES OF CO'S STOCK THROUGH HCW WITH TOTAL SALES PRICE UP TO $25 MILLION