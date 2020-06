BRIEF-Casi Pharmaceuticals Unit Entered Into Loan Agreement With Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd

June 17 (Reuters) - CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CASI PHARMACEUTICALS - ON JUNE 8, UNIT ENTERED INTO LOAN AGREEMENT WITH JUVENTAS CELL THERAPY LTD

* CASI PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT, UNIT TO LEND JUVENTAS UP TO RMB 30 MILLION (ABOUT USD $4.2 MILLION) TO SUPPORT CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF CNCT19

* CASI PHARMACEUTICALS - LOAN HAS A TERM OF 365 DAYS & BEARS INTEREST AT RATE OF 20% PER ANNUM

* CASI PHARMACEUTICALS - COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF CO EVALUATED TERMS OF LOAN AGREEMENT & RECOMMENDED BOARD APPROVE TRANSACTION