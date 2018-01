Jan 24 (Reuters) - Casino SA:

* CASINO GROUP ANNOUCNES SUCCESSFUL TAP OF THE 2022 BOND

* ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF A 200 MILLION EURO BOND, WHICH WILL BE ADDED TO EXISTING BOND DUE JUNE 2022.

* FOLLOWING THIS TRANSACTION, NOMINAL OF THIS BOND WILL INCREASE FROM 550 TO 750 MILLION EUROS​