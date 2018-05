May 15 (Reuters) - Casino CEO Jean-Charles Naouri tells shareholders:

* CEO SAYS REITERATES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, CONFIDENT CAN DELIVER ON IT IN VIEW OF GOOD Q1 AND CONTINUATION OF GOOD TREND IN Q2.

* Reiterates prediction of 2018 organic growth above 10 percent in conslidated profit, excluding tax credits, and of organic groth in French operating profit, excluding real estate activities, also above 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)