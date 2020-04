BRIEF-Casino CEO Reduces His Remuneration By 25% For April-May

April 27 (Reuters) - CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON SA:

* CASINO GROUP: BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ PRESS RELEASE

* SET 17 JUNE 2020 AS DATE FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* IN CURRENT CONTEXT LINKED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC AROUND WORLD, AND ITS UNPRECEDENTED IMPACTS, MEMBERS OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF CASINO GROUP DECIDED TO REDUCE THEIR REMUNERATION

* COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS ALSO CONFIRMED THAT NO DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID IN 2020

* MR JEAN-CHARLES NAOURI, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, DECIDED TO REDUCE HIS REMUNERATION BY 25% FOR MONTHS OF APRIL AND MAY 2020; ALL MEMBERS OF GROUP’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE ARE PART OF THIS ACTION

* FIXED COMPENSATION OF CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND OF ALL SENIOR EXECUTIVES WILL NOT BE INCREASED IN 2020