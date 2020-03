March 26 (Reuters) - Casino Guichard Perrachon SA: CEO Jean-Charles Naouri and CFO David Lubek:

* CEO SAYS CONSUMERS ARE FAVORING SMALL CONVENIENCE STORES AND E-COMMERCE DURING CURRENT CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* CFO SAYS “WE ARE SEEING A BIG, BIG UPLIFT” IN DEMAND FOR FOOD DURING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS BUT DEMAND FOR NON-FOOD IS OK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)