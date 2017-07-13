FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Casino CFO reiterates 2017 profit growth targets
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 13, 2017 / 6:14 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Casino CFO reiterates 2017 profit growth targets

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conferece call with journalists:

* Q2 performance strengthens group's 2017 financial targets

* Reiterates prediction for growth of at least 10 percent in group 2017 operating profit at current exchange rates

* Reiterates forecast to grow 2017 operating profit at food retail operations in France by 15 percent

* Says sale process of Via Varejo unit i Brazil continuing, no specific news to report

* Sees no change to expansion strategy of Casino's GPA unit in Brazil post IPO of rival Carrefour in Brazil. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

