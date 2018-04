April 17 (Reuters) - Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d’Estaing tells journalists during a call:

* KEEPS ALL 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS - CFO

* CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE

* CFO REITERATES EXPECTS FRENCH GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018

* CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL