BRIEF-Casino: Monoprix Grocery Items To Be Available on Amazon's Prime Now service in Paris

March 26 (Reuters) - CASINO SA:

* REG-CASINO GROUP: AMAZON AND MONOPRIX JOIN FORCES TO INNOVATE ON BEHALF OF PRIME NOW CUSTOMERS

* MONOPRIX GREAT SELECTION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PRIME NOW CUSTOMERS SERVICE WILL BE LAUNCHING THIS YEAR

* TO BRING GROCERY ITEMS SOURCED FROM MONOPRIX TO PRIME NOW SERVICE CUSTOMERS IN PARIS AND ITS NEIGHBORHOOD THIS YEAR

* GROCERY ITEMS SOURCED FROM MONOPRIX WILL BE AVAILABLE IN PRIME NOW APP AND WEB SITE