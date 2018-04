April 17 (Reuters) - Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d’Estaing tells analysts:

* CFO SAYS STRONG Q1 SALES “GIVES US COMFORT OVER DETAILED GUDANCE FOR 2018 WE GAVE IN MARCH “

* CFO DECLINES TO COMMENT MARKET CONSENSUS FOR 2018 EBIT

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)