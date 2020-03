BRIEF-Casino Suspends Guidance Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

March 26 (Reuters) - CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON SA:

* FY NET SALES EUR 34.65 BILLION VERSUS EUR 34.33 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 2.64 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.67 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY UNDERLYING NET PROFIT, GROUP SHARE EUR 212 MILLION VERSUS EUR 327 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-FY NET DEBT EUR 4.05 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.38 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP IS FACED WITH UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, BOTH IN STORES AND FOR DRIVE OR HOME DELIVERY SERVICES

* END-DEC CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS CAME TO EUR 2.17 BILLION VERSUS. EUR 2.41 BILLION IN 2018

* SAYS SUSPENDS INITIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 AND BEYOND DUE TO CORONAVIRUS UNCERTAINTY - CFO

* IT WOULD NOT BE “REALISTIC” TO PROVIDE A GUIDANCE AT THIS STAGE, SAYING GROUP WILL KEEP ON WITH GOALS TO CONTROL CAPEX, ASSET SALES PLAN - CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)